NASCAR bringing back fans for Homestead-Miami, Talladega races

NASCAR fans will be able to get back into race tracks beginning with the June 14 Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway and June 21's GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

The first guests allowed to a NASCAR Cup Series race since March 8 will be 1,000 South Florida service members at the Homestead-Miami Speedway race. They will ramp up the guest count at Talladega to 5,000 in the frontstretch grandstands/towers. Those tickets are first-come, first-serve for fans who purchased tickets or reserved camping for the originally scheduled race on April 26 and live within a designated proximity to the track.

On top of that, there will be limited motorhome and fifth-wheel camping spots available atop the Alabama Gang Superstretch, NASCAR said.

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 14: A general view of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 1000Bulbs.com 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 14, 2019 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

NASCAR said all guests will be screened before entering, will be required to wear face coverings and social distance by six feet, and will not have infield access, along with other revised protocols in accordance with medical experts and local, state and federal officials. NASCAR expects to "adapt and improve" procedures to "be scaled to support an increased number of fans in the future," according to the league's announcement.

“We have tremendous respect and appreciation for the responsibility that comes with integrating guests back into our events,” said NASCAR Executive Vice President, Chief Operations and Sales Officer Daryl Wolfe said. “We believe implementing this methodical process is an important step forward for the sport and the future of live sporting events. The passion and unwavering support of our industry and fans is the reason we race each weekend and we look forward to slowly and responsibly welcoming them back at select events.”