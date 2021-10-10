Art takes many forms. Whether it be on the walls in museums, or the lyrics in the song, it's notable. For Curtis Booth, his art comes alive on an unusual canvas– a cleat.

"For one it’s not something everyone can do and it's something that you can just get real creative with," Booth told FOX 5 Sports. "There's no limits to creativity at all."

Graduating with a degree in forensic psychology, Curtis began painting shoes in 2013 out of boredom. The self-taught artist made his break customizing shoes for the likes of Justin Hardy, Julio Jones, Cordarrelle Patterson and many others. After leaving his day job to pursue art full-time, Curtis has become the official cleat designer of the Atlanta Falcons.

"That was crazy for me because I had returned from a vacation and I made up my mind on the flight literally like, ‘man if you're going to do it, you got to do it now,’" Booth said. "I was always telling people I'm waiting on a perfect time and there's really no perfect time, you really just got to do it. And that's probably the best decision I ever made you know, because I haven't missed a beat."

With the NFL 's annual My Cause, My Cleats, Curtis was commissioned to paint 42 shoes for this year's roster, giving each player an opportunity to showcase a charity or cause close to their hearts. Running back Cordarrelle Patterson will wear cleats supporting pregnancy and infant loss awareness after him and his girlfriend experienced the loss of a baby five years ago.

"It does hit home for me and my family you know, because me and my girl we dealt with already," Patterson said. "Every day go by, you know, we think about stuff like this. So just to put it on the cleats and be in our heart, it's just awesome."

On Sunday, each player will be playing for their own cause. Matt Ryan will be repping the @Promise center while other players like Duron Harmon will play for Autism Speaks. Behind them all, though, is one person whose work has turned plain canvases into a work of art.

"Yeah, man, it's a good feeling," Booth said. "Knowing that I had something to do, maybe a small piece, but I had something to do with them being able to go out in the field and showcase that."