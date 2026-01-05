Expand / Collapse search

50-year-old pedestrian killed Sunday in South Fulton

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  January 5, 2026 5:14am EST
South Fulton
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred Sunday on Feldwood Road.

Officers with the South Fulton Police Department responded to the area of 5305 Feldwood Road after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. Police said the pedestrian, a 50-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the driver involved in the crash remained at the scene. 

No additional details about the circumstances leading up to the collision were immediately released.

The incident remains under investigation.

South FultonNews