50-year-old pedestrian killed Sunday in South Fulton
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred Sunday on Feldwood Road.
What we know:
Officers with the South Fulton Police Department responded to the area of 5305 Feldwood Road after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. Police said the pedestrian, a 50-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities said the driver involved in the crash remained at the scene.
What we don't know:
No additional details about the circumstances leading up to the collision were immediately released.
What's next:
The incident remains under investigation.