50-year-old pedestrian killed Sunday in South Fulton

The Brief 50-year-old pedestrian killed on Feldwood Road Driver remained on scene, police say Investigation into fatal crash continues



South Fulton police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred Sunday on Feldwood Road.

What we know:

Officers with the South Fulton Police Department responded to the area of 5305 Feldwood Road after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. Police said the pedestrian, a 50-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the driver involved in the crash remained at the scene.

What we don't know:

No additional details about the circumstances leading up to the collision were immediately released.

What's next:

The incident remains under investigation.