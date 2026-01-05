Former Stockbridge councilman to be laid to rest today

article

The Brief Stockbridge councilman to be laid to rest Monday Thomas served city for 35 years Funeral to be held at First United Methodist Church



Stockbridge City Councilman Alphonso Thomas will be laid to rest Monday, according to city officials.

What we know:

Thomas, who represented District 2, was a lifelong Stockbridge resident and spent 35 years serving the community as both a public servant and public official. During his career, he served two years as mayor pro tem and also held the role of president of the Stockbridge Civic Association.

City leaders and residents described Thomas as a dedicated advocate for his community with a long record of civic involvement.

His funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Stockbridge First United Methodist Church.