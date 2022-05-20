Austin-area cyclist charged with murder of Moriah Wilson, rising cyclist star

Police have identified the suspect who allegedly shot and killed a rising star in gravel and mountain bike cycling in an East Austin home as Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34.

Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson, 25, was found shot dead in an Austin apartment on May 11.

According to cycling magazine VeloNews, Wilson had flown from Colorado to Texas earlier that week in preparation for the Gravel Locos race in Hico, where she was a favorite to win. A few weeks earlier, she won the Belgian Waffle Ride in California.

According to an affidavit from the Austin Police Department (APD), Wilson’s female friend picked her up at the Austin airport on May 10. The friend told police that she left her apartment, where Wilson was staying, around 5:30 p.m on May 11.

Later, she received a text message from Wilson that she was going for an evening swim with a male cyclist. The male cyclist told police that he went swimming with Wilson at Deep Eddy Pool. They walked to Pool Burger and ate before he dropped her off at her friend’s house around 8:30 p.m. on May 11.

A neighbor’s surveillance footage showed an SUV pulling up to the Maple Avenue apartment shortly after. The vehicle resembled an SUV registered to a woman who lives with the male cyclist, according to the affidavit.

The male cyclist told police that the woman he lives with returned home in the SUV around 9:20 p.m. He also told police that he had been dating the woman he lives with for approximately three years before briefly ending their relationship for one to two weeks in October 2021.

During their breakup, the male cyclist reportedly met Wilson.

The male cyclist told police that he had a romantic relationship with Wilson. A friend of Wilson's also told police that the male cyclist and Wilson had an on-again, off-again relationship, according to the affidavit.

Wilson was shot multiple times with a 9mm handgun, according to the affidavit.

The male cyclist reportedly told police that both he and the woman he lives with own 9mm handguns. Police obtained a warrant to search another home owned by the woman, according to the affidavit obtained by The Boston Globe.

APD named Kaitlin Marie Armstrong in the warrant for first-degree murder felony charges. Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, is listed as "Colin Strickland’s partner and financial guru" on the Wheelhouse Mobile website.

Wheelhouse Mobile is Strickland’s vintage trailer restoration business. Strickland is also a professional gravel cyclist.

It is not clear if Kaitlin Marie Armstrong has been arrested at this time.