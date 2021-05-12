MLS on FOX Preview with John Strong: FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami CF

It’s another landmark day in American Soccer History Sunday on FOX, as FC Cincinnati debuts their brand-new TQL Stadium against David Beckham’s Inter Miami. Fittingly enough for the Queen City of Ohio, its stadium might be the shiniest jewel in the MLS stadium crown: $250 million to build, seating 26,000, with any number of gorgeous-looking details—including a marvelous LED-light display running on the stadium’s exterior. It’s just part of the remarkable investment Cincinnati has made in MLS, including new Brazilian forward Brenner, who is one of the most expensive player acquisitions in league history.

The guests for the housewarming party Sunday know a thing or two about glitz and glamor: Inter Miami are coached by Beckham’s Manchester United teammate Phil Neville, they have a World Cup winner in Blaise Matuidi, a star goal-scorer in Europe in Gonzalo Higuain, and Mexican national team star Rodolfo Pizarro. It’s a blockbuster way to open up the latest stadium built by and for an MLS team, coverage begins at 4:00pm ET Sunday on FOX.

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles FC (Sunday, 9:30pm ET, FS1)

Later Sunday, it’s a showdown out west on FS1, as a burgeoning rivalry writes its next chapter between Seattle and LAFC: the Sounders have knocked LAFC out of the playoffs each of the last two years, and they’re off to a hot start in 2021, topping the overall MLS standings after four weeks of play. LAFC have been shorthanded and were stung by last week’s loss at their cross-town rivals LA Galaxy, so what better time to hopefully welcome back Carlos Vela from injury?

LA Galaxy vs Austin FC (Saturday, 3:30pm ET)

The big game Saturday features the aforementioned Galaxy, who rode yet another Chicharito goal—his league-leading 6th in just four games—to last week’s emotional win over LAFC. Austin FC might be the new kids on the block as this year’s expansion entry, but former US National Team star Josh Wolff has coached them to one of the better starts by any first-timers, with wins in two of their first four games, and a playing style that’s fast, fun, and frenetic.