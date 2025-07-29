Michael Penix Jr. embraces starting role as Falcons begin padded practices

The Brief Michael Penix Jr. is stepping into the starting quarterback role for the Atlanta Falcons, emphasizing control, hard work, and being the best version of himself to lead the team. Penix believes breaking the team's playoff drought requires daily dedication and falling in love with the process, highlighting the team's talent and potential for a postseason run. The Falcons' first padded practice intensified the team's energy and provided a more realistic look at performance, with head coach Raheem Morris and edge rusher Lyric Florida noting the importance of physicality and improvement.



With the Atlanta Falcons set to open their 2025 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 7, much of the excitement surrounds quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who is stepping into the starting role full-time.

After a three-game sample last season that showcased flashes of his potential, Penix is now preparing to lead the team. He spoke with Kelly Price about his mindset heading into the year.

Penix in pads

What they're saying:

"I just got control what I can control, and that's what I've always known. That's what I've always done," Penix said. "I didn't always come into a situation where I was starting. Had to go earn that spot."

Penix said he focused on putting in the work each day, staying true to himself, and letting his performance speak on and off the field. "I knew as long as I continued to do that, things would fall in place. And it did. It's a blessing that I'm in this position now. It's something I've been dreaming about since I was a kid, so it's surreal."

Reflecting on his journey, Penix said he would tell his past self to "just keep working."

"This league is hard. Each and every week, not every team has a great record, but every team has good players. We're all here for a reason," he said. "Just be yourself and go out there and be the best version of yourself each and every day."

As for breaking the team’s playoff drought, Penix believes the key lies in daily dedication.

"We've got to fall in love with the process. It's not going to come in one day or two days. We've got to work and build up to that," he said. "We’ve got the talent. We’ve got everything we need to make that big run in the playoffs and play in the postseason. We just got to go out there and do it."

Penix said the atmosphere around the team already feels different this season.

"The energy is up. You see it in practice," he said, noting that the first day in pads intensified that energy. "It brings a different intensity because we know we can go a little bit harder each and every play."

The team held its first padded practice of training camp Tuesday, offering coaches and players a more realistic look at performance, particularly in the trenches.

"It’s crazy," Penix said. "When you don’t have pads on, it’s hard to simulate what the play is going to look like."

Falcons pad up

Dig deeper:

Edge rusher Lyric Florida and head coach Raheem Morris shared their reactions to the padded debut.

"Ain’t gonna lie, it’s a little rusty today with the pads, but that was expected," Florida said. "We’re gonna look at the film, grade ourselves, and get better. Come out tomorrow ready to play."

Morris said the timing was right to add contact to practices. "We got a little physical the other day. Probably a little too physical for my liking, but I love the intent," he said. "It's probably the perfect time to put on pads right now for us."

What's next:

The Falcons hope that energy and focus translate into wins—and finally, a return to the playoffs.