McGusty helps carry ACC-leader Miami to 73-62 win

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Associated Press
ATLANTA, GA JANUARY 29: Miami guard Kameron McGusty (23) grabs a rebound during the ACC college basketball game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on January 29th, 2022 at Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by (Getty Images)

ATLANTA - Kameron McGusty scored 20 points and ACC-leader Miami held off a late Georgia Tech run for a 73-62 win on Saturday.

McGusty was only 5-of-16 shooting but came on late in the first half to spark the Hurricanes. He made all eight tries at the line where Miami (16-5, 8-2) was 21 of 25 to 3 of 10 for the Yellow Jackets (9-11, 2-7).

Jordan Miller added 13 points and a team-high eight rebounds and Charlie Moore scored 12 points and had four steals before fouling out with under four minutes left. He became the 12th active Division-I player with 1,500 points and 500 assists.

Khalid Moore scored 19 points on 9-of-12 shooting for Georgia Tech, which had a two-game win streak snapped. Jordan Usher had 15 points on 7-of-14 with 10 rebounds for his fifth double-double this season while adding six assists. Michael Devoe, the Jackets’ leading scorer at over 19 per game, had 12 points.

Trailing by 19 with 8 1/2 minutes to go, Georgia Tech freshman Miles Kelly hit three straight from the arc to start a 15-2 run that Khalid Moore capped with a transition dunk to close to 65-59. During the run Miami went nearly five minutes without a field goal.

