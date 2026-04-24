McCollum’s late jumper lifts Hawks past Knicks in playoff game

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The Brief CJ McCollum hit a go-ahead jumper with 12.5 seconds left to secure a Hawks win. Atlanta beat New York 109-108 to take a 2-1 series lead. Jalen Johnson led the Hawks with 24 points in the Game 3 victory.



CJ McCollum delivered another clutch performance, knocking down a fadeaway jumper with 12.5 seconds remaining to lift the Atlanta Hawks to a 109-108 win over the New York Knicks in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series Thursday night, according to The Associated Press.

The late basket capped a strong night for McCollum, who finished with 23 points and continued his momentum after a standout showing in Game 2.

Atlanta controlled much of the game, building an 18-point lead in the first half and heading into halftime ahead 58-50. But New York rallied late, taking a 108-105 lead after Jalen Brunson converted a three-point play with just over a minute to go.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks handles the ball while defended by Onyeka Okongwu #17 of the Atlanta Hawks during the game during Round One Game Three of the 2026 NBA Playoffs on April 23, 2026 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2026 NBAE (Photo by Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Hawks responded quickly, with Jalen Johnson — who led the team with 24 points — scoring to cut the deficit. After a missed three-point attempt by Josh Hart, the Knicks failed to capitalize on a second chance, running out the shot clock without attempting a shot.

That opened the door for McCollum, who calmly knocked down the decisive jumper to give Atlanta the lead for good.

New York had one final opportunity, but a turnover by Brunson in the closing seconds ended the threat.

Jonathan Kuminga provided a boost off the bench for Atlanta with 21 points, while OG Anunoby led the Knicks with 29 points. Brunson added 26 and Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 21 in the loss.

After the game, Hawks coach Quin Snyder praised his team’s collective effort.

"They work, they share," Snyder said. "That’s the thing about this group that I’ve enjoyed so much."

Knicks coach Mike Brown pointed to missed opportunities down the stretch.

"You couldn’t ask for anything better than that," Brown said. "Less than a minute to go in the game and a chance to go up by three."

Game 4 is set for Saturday in Atlanta.

Image 1 of 13 ▼ ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 23: Tyler Perry and Kimberly Blackwell attend game three between the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks of the Eastern Conference first round playoffs at State Farm Arena on April 23, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)