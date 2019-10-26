Matt Ryan not playing in Falcons' game against Seahawks

Quarterback Matt Ryan will not start in Sunday Atlanta Falcons' game against Seattle, the team announced Saturday.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan prepares to make a pass during Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on Wednesday in Flowery Branch, GA. (Austin McAfee)

The 2016 NFL MVP had been listed as questionable against the Seahawks after being a limited participant in Friday's practice session.

Instead of Ryan, the Falcons say that former Pro Bowl quarterback Matt Schaub will make his first start since 2015 with Baltimore. The team has also signed quarterback Danny Etling off of their practice squad and, in a corresponding move, released offensive lineman John Wetzel.

Ryan, who ranks second in the league in yards passing, was on the field for the first time since leaving in the fourth quarter of last week's blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He was injured on the Rams' fifth sack and limped off the field after losing a fumble.

The 12-year veteran has not missed a game since 2009, a span of 154 consecutive regular-season and nine postseason starts.

Atlanta (1-6) has lost five straight as it prepares to host the Seahawks (5-2).

Etling was signed by the Falcons during the preseason after the team's previous practice squad quarterback, Kurt Benkert, received an injury in the Hall of Fame Game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.