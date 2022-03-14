March Madness: Georgia women await NCAA Tournament foe, Georgia Tech faces Kansas

article

Two women's basketball teams from Georgia schools are invited to the dance. Georgia and Georgia Tech both earned trips to the in the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.

The University of Georgia women's basketball team has a few days before its NCAA Tournament run begins, but the Bulldogs don't yet know their first opponent.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech women's basketball will go head-to-head with Kansas in its first matchup.

Here's what's known about the Bulldogs' and Yellow Jackets' NCAA Tournament matchups:

Who will Georgia women's basketball play in the NCAA Tournament?

Georgia will play either Dayton or DePaul in their first NCAA Tournament game at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa, set for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on ESPNNews.

DePaul and Dayton are opponents in one of four play-in games.

Georgia is the No. 6 seed in the Greensboro Region of the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Georgia would play either No. 3 seed Iowa State or No. 14 seed UT Arlington in the second round.

Who will Georgia Tech women's basketball play in the NCAA Tournament?

The Yellow Jackets learned they're the No. 9 seed in the Spokane Region on Selection Sunday.

They're matched-up with No. 8-seeded Kansas. The game is set for Friday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

Georgia Tech could play No. 1-seeded Stanford if the Yellow Jackets advance to Round 2, unless No. 16 seed Montana State pulls off a historic upset.

When, where is the NCAA women's basketball Final Four?

The Women’s Final Four begins April 1 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn.

The National Championship game is on April 3.

