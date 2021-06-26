Decatur native wins cycling National Championship

article

For the next 365 days, Joey Rosskopf will stand out in a crowd.

"We'll get our clothing manufacturer to make custom jerseys with a similar print, the stars and stripes, and I'll wear this the next twelve months," said Rosskopf.

Rosskopf will rock the red, white and blue in every bike race he enters, most coming over in Europe.

He earned the right by winning the USA National Championship in Knoxville.

"Crafty, lucky, so much has to go right"

It was a late move to break away from the lead pack that made the difference.

"It's just so sweet. I guess I've been doing it for at a pretty similar level for like 10 years," said Rosskopf.

And in those 10 years, Rosskopf has not won hundreds of races, but now he can call himself a national champ.

"It's really special and I'm really excited to represent it all year," Rosskopf.

Making the moment even better, Rosskopf's parents and friends were able to be there at the finish line.

"Since we're racing all in Europe these days, they're never at the finish line of a bike race, so they hardly get to see me in action any more so it was cool to have them there," said Rosskopf.

While he is currently based out of Spain, Rosskopf is proud to represent his hometown of Decatur with this win and continue to put the Atlanta cycling scene on the map.

"It's really special to be from Decatur, Atlanta, Georgia, the Southeast US, because it doesn't have a real reputation, not like Callifornia, Colorado for being an active outdoorsy place even tough it totally is," said Rosskopf.

And he's got the new duds to prove it.