**UPDATE** September 26, 2023 4:30pm

Lionel Messi eventually practiced with Miami after media availability ended. His status for Wednesday U.S. Open Cup Championship against the Houston Dynamo remains in question.

ORIGINAL STORY

The day before Inter Miami faces off against the Houston Dynamo, one-star player was seen missing from training on Tuesday morning.

According to FOX 26 Sports Director Will Kunkel, Lionel Messi was a no-show for the open portion of Miami's training to the media.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

The star soccer player didn't play in Miami's last match against Orlando on Sept. 16 due to muscle fatigue.

Miami and Houston are set to play in the U.S. Open Cup Final on Wednesday. There has been no official word on whether Messi will play in the match or not.