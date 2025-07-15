Kirby Smart discusses Gunner Stockton as starting QB for Georgia

The Brief Gunner Stockton is projected as Georgia's starting quarterback for the upcoming season, with significant experience and understanding of the team's offensive strategy. Georgia's players are focusing on personal growth, team chemistry, and leadership development, emphasizing connections and setting examples for younger teammates. Kirby Smart highlighted the youth of Georgia's roster, with 54% being first- or second-year players, showcasing both challenges and depth of talent.



Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and several Bulldogs players took center stage Tuesday at SEC Media Days, offering a glimpse into the upcoming season and spotlighting projected starting quarterback Gunner Stockton and a youthful, talent-rich roster.

Despite it being Smart’s 10th appearance at the annual conference as Georgia’s head coach, the buzz at the College Football Hall of Fame centered around change—most notably the Bulldogs’ new starting quarterback.

Kirby Smart on Gunner Stockton

What they're saying:

With a new season on the horizon, Stockton enters fall camp as QB1 following valuable reps at the end of last season. The Rabun County native said the opportunity means everything.

"Something I’ve dreamed about, and wanted my whole life, so I’m excited for the opportunity," Stockton said. "It’s been a lot of fun."

Smart praised Stockton’s preparation and understanding of Georgia’s offensive scheme under coordinator Mike Bobo.

"He’s a great kid. He’s a great leader. He understands our offense really well," Smart said. "He and Ryan [Puglisi] have gotten more reps with the ones in the last probably eight months than they have their entire careers. So it’s really nice to have a guy that understands what Mike wants to do, what we want to do—when to throw one away, when to take chances. He understands those things and that’s important to winning."

Stockton added that his growth this offseason has focused as much on leadership and chemistry as it has on playmaking.

"I think I’ve made a point to make a connection with everybody on the team—just on a deeper level and get to know everybody," he said. "It’s not just words. They know that I’m there as a real friend, trying to be a better leader."

Head Coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs consoles Gunner Stockton #14 during a game between Notre Dame and University of Georgia at Caesar's Superdome on January 2, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Perry McIntyre/ISI Photos/Getty Image Expand

Georgia Bulldogs football roster

Big picture view:

While the quarterback position is a major storyline, Smart also spotlighted the makeup of Georgia’s roster—one undergoing a dramatic transition.

"There’s youthful excitement and some nerves with youthfulness," Smart said. "We’re coming off a team that was probably one of my most experienced, and going into one of my teams that’s probably the youngest. So, weird transition."

Smart noted that many of the so-called COVID-era veterans are gone, replaced by newcomers who bring energy—and challenges.

"We had some of those COVID guys who’ve been around five and six years and played forever, and now we’ve got a lot of young guys," he said. "All of college football is that way now. It’s very transient, and that’s made it probably the most different—but they’re also hungrier."

According to Smart, 54% of the Bulldogs' roster consists of first- or second-year players. "It’s invigorating at practice to see them," he said. "A lot of new guys getting new opportunities."

Bulldogs ready to mentor

The other side:

Senior defensive back and team captain Daylen Everette emphasized his role in setting the tone.

"Just for the young guys, just to make sure they see me doing the right things so they can also do the right things," Everette said.

Junior linebacker and fellow team captain CJ Allen said his Media Days debut fulfilled a long-held goal. "It means a lot," Allen said. "I kind of dreamed of it by my freshman year. So being able to be here and represent the team means a lot for me."

Happy birthday, Mary Beth Smart!

Local perspective:

Smart, who balanced the media blitz with a personal milestone, also shared that Tuesday marked his 19th wedding anniversary with his wife Mary Beth—even if they had to celebrate from afar.

"She’s in a different state, so not much celebrating going on today," he said with a smile.

SEC Media Days run through Thursday

What's next:

SEC Media Days run through July 18 in Atlanta. Georgia opens the season at home against Marshall on Saturday, Aug. 30, with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. ET at Sanford Stadium.