Kentucky tops Bulldogs for second time in two weeks

Ashton Hagans scored 14 of his 23 points in the second half and No. 15 Kentucky used a 14-4 run to pull away and beat Georgia 89-79. The Wildcats had to work to put away the stubborn Bulldogs, who overcame missing 11 consecutive first-half shots to trail 41-35 at halftime. Super Freshman Anthony Edwards was held scoreless in the first half for the Dawgs, but he finished with 16 points overall. Rayshaun Hammonds also scored 16 points for Georgia while Tye Fagan added 14 and Toumani Camara 10. Georgia lost for the fourth time in five games and hosts Ole Miss Saturday in Athens.

