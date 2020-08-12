Kennesaw State fall football postponed

article

The Big South Conference announced Wednesday that it will postpone all fall sports with the intention of playing a spring season. That includes the Kennesaw State Owls football program.

Although the Big South did include language saying that "football members to participate in up to four non-conference games in the fall due to contractual obligations."

Kennesaw State still has two non-conference games on its schedule that have not been cancelled at the time of publication. October 3rd vs Samford and October 10th at North Alabama. While those games are allowed, a KSU spokesperson said that the school has not reached a decision on whether or not they will paly those games.

The Big South Conference released the following statement: With the health and well-being of its student-athletes as its top priority, the Big South Conference announced today it is delaying its fall sports seasons with the intent of playing in the spring. This includes the sports of men’s and women’s cross country, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and volleyball. Additionally, fall competitions in the sports of men’s and women’s golf and men’s and women’s tennis, and out of season competitions in spring sports have been suspended as well. The Big South Football Members voted to allow up to four non-conference games in the fall at institutional discretion.

Kennesaw State Athletic Director Milton Overton responded with the following statement: "While we are disappointed our student-athletes will not have a chance to compete for a championship this fall, we remain committed to working with the Big South Conference and non-conference partners to build an exciting spring football schedule for our players, fans and Kennesaw State student body. Our football program now has a clear path forward and we will keep our options open in the fall while always making the health and safety of our student-athletes our number one priority. A decision from the ASUN regarding competition for our remaining athletic programs is forthcoming. Our ticket department will be in touch with football season ticket holders in the coming days to talk about options moving forward."

The Big South Conference also said that athletic programs may continue athletic activities as allowed by the NCAA and local governments.