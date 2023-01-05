Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp criticizes California over SoFi Stadium no tailgating policy

article

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp criticized the College Football Playoff and the state of California after news broke fans won’t be able to tailgate at SoFi Stadium for the National Championship on Monday.

Tailgating will not be allowed on-site before the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs, according to the SoFi Stadium website. It appears that the directive is coming from the College Football Playoff.

In a tweet, Kemp promised the 2025 National Championship game in Atlanta would welcome tailgaters one way or another. He appeared to direct his comments to California officials.

"While California may not know this, in the South a tailgate with friends & family is the only way to prepare for a big game. When Georgia hosts the 2025 #NationalChampionshi , we'll make sure fans are able to tailgate! Even if it's at the state Capitol!!"

SoFi Stadium typically hosts Los Angeles Rams and Chargers home games. The stadium allows tailgating in "designating parking lots and other areas for ticketed guests who have purchased a tailgating pass."

Fox News Digital contributed to this report.