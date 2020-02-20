K-Rod's plea: Just get it over with BEFORE bobblehead night, B-Mac!

You're probably wondering why we haven't heard from Brian McCann regarding the Houston Astros cheating scandal. I am too.

Before his return to the Braves, B-Mac was one of the most prominent members of the Astros' 2017 World Series Champion team. But as of this writing McCann has not made himself available for questions about what happened on those Houston teams he played with in 2017 and 2018.

The sports world has screamed for an apology from Astros players, or at least an acknowledgement of what happened. Instead we received a sloppy and reprehensible attempt at an admission during a press conference featuring Alex Bregman, Jose Altuve and team owner Jim Crane. Neither did themselves, the team, or the game of baseball any favors.

I know the thinking- what happens in the clubhouse stays in the clubhouse. But this was not something confined to a clubhouse. This is bigger than the team. It affected the outcome of games and, dare I say, the outcome of the World Series! It's about the integrity of the game.

Hearing from McCann would carry more weight and credibility. And most of all, help begin to put this sordid episode behind us. The beloved Atlanta Brave is held in high regard and is considered old school in his respect for the game. A guy with his integrity needs to be heard from. Not a cryptic report in The Athletic citing a couple of "unidentified members”, allegedly on behalf of McCann.

All of us watched in admiration the night of September 25th, 2013 as B-Mac earned folk hero status when he walked up the third base line to meet Milwaukee's Chris Gomez who was circling the bags while mouthing off at pitcher Paul Maholm and anyone who would listen. McCann would have none of it. Benches cleared, but the 7 time all-star had set the tone. "Not in our house!"

So, who else to speak up at a moment like this?

Oddly enough, April 6th is Brian McCann Bobblehead night and the timing couldn't be worse. Wouldn't it be better if Brian spoke in advance and save himself and the Braves the aggravation?