Julian Gressel scored for Atlanta United in a 1-1 tie with Montreal on Sunday that ended the Impact's playoff hopes.

Gressel scored in the 53rd minute, and Bojan Krkic tied it for Montreal in the 81st.

Defending champion Atlanta (17-12-4) has already clinched a playoff spot.

Clement Diop made five saves in his MLS debut for Montreal (11-17-5). Evan Bush was on the bench for the first time since the end of the 2017 season, a streak of 66 consecutive league matches.

Brad Guzan made three saves for Atlanta.