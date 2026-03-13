Man arrested on drug charges following DeKalb police chase

article

The Brief DeKalb County officers initially attempted to check on An Tran after finding him asleep in a car parked in the middle of the road early Friday morning. Tran allegedly sped away from the scene, leading police on a chase that only ended after officers used a PIT maneuver to stop his vehicle. Following the arrest, a search of the car reportedly uncovered a large amount of cash along with quantities of mushrooms and promethazine.



The DeKalb County Police Department has arrested a man after he allegedly led officers on a police chase with a large amount of drugs stashed in his trunk.

What we know:

It all started around 2:19 a.m. Friday, when officers say they originally tried to pull over An Tran. According to the department, they found him asleep with his car parked right in the road. However, as soon as the officer turned on his emergency lights, Tran sped away.

DeKalb police said Tran took them on a high-speed chase that eventually ended when an officer used a PIT maneuver to spin the car, forcing it to a stop. Tran was then taken into custody.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ PIT by DeKalb Police Department (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

While searching the car, officers say they found a large amount of narcotics and cash. Based on the resulting charges, Tran was found with mushrooms and promethazine.

What's next:

Tran now faces several charges, including fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (mushrooms), and possession of a Schedule IV substance (promethazine).

According to jail records, Tran remains behind bars.

What we don't know:

Police have not said why they believe Tran was stopped in the middle of the road.