How to win $25K on the NBA with FOX Super 6

While the West may have the best in the Lakers, there are a number of teams in the NBA’s Eastern Conference starting to line themselves as contenders to head to the Finals in July.

The 76ers currently stand atop the heap thanks to Joel Embiid while teams like the Bucks with Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Nets with the James Harden/Kevin Durant/Kyrie Irving trio and the Celtics all are certainly in the conversation.

LEFT: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks dunks the ball during the third quarter of their game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on January 30, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images). R Expand

Philadelphia 76ers at Charlotte Hornets

When: Wednesday, 7 p.m. ET

Where: Spectrum Center, Charlotte

Records: 76ers (15-6), Hornets (9-11 before Monday game at Miami)

The 76ers had a riveting 119-110 win at Indiana on Sunday night without Embiid, who had back soreness that resulted from a hard fall in last week’s win over the Lakers. The 76ers have gotten huge points from Tobias Harris, who scored 27 in Sunday’s win. Heading into Monday night’s game at Miami, Charlotte had back to back wins over Indiana and Milwaukee thanks to Gordon Hayward, who is averaging 23.2 per game.

Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks

When: Wednesday, 7 p.m. ET

Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

Records: Pacers (11-9 before Tuesday game vs. Memphis); Bucks (11-8 before Monday game vs. Portland)

On paper, these are two of the pre-season contenders in the East – although both have been maddeningly inconsistent. Antetokounmpo was averaging 27.8 points a night, but also shooting an awful 59 percent from the foul line coming into Monday night’s games. Malcolm Brogdon can be counted on for 23 points and eight assists from the point guard spot for Indiana every night.

Dallas Mavericks at Atlanta Hawks

When: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Records: Mavericks (8-12 before Monday game vs. Phoenix); Hawks (10-9 before Monday game vs. Lakers)

Two of the best young players will square off in Atlanta as Luca Doncic and the Mavs come into the South to face Trae Young and the Hawks. Dallas has been struggling, however, defensively in allowing 110 or more points in seven straight games before Monday’s contest against the Suns. Young is averaging 27.0 points and eight assists a night heading into the week.

Los Angeles Clippers at Cleveland Cavaliers

When: Wednesday, 8 p.m. ET

Where: Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland

Records: Clippers (16-5 before Tuesday game at Brooklyn); Cavaliers (9-11 before Monday game against Minnesota)

The main contender to LeBron’s throne in the West comes to James’ hometown on their final game of a six-game road trip and less than 24 hours from a clash of titans against the Nets. Khawi Leonard and company have battled through some issues with COVID protocols, but kept right on rolling to stay atop the West to begin the East. Cleveland, meanwhile, has taken on a new form of resiliency thanks in large part to Colin Sexton’s increased offensive attack.

New York Knicks at Chicago Bulls

When: Wednesday, 9 p.m. ET

Where: United Center, Chicago

Records: Knicks (9-12), Bulls (7-11) entering Monday

The two teams will meet in the second game of a Chi-town back-to-back following the first game on Monday night at the United Center. Both are improved, but are doing it in different ways. The Knicks entered Monday as the best in the league in defensive points allowed (103.9 per game), but have struggled to generate a lot of offense and are worst in the league in scoring (102.2) . Meanwhile, the Bulls are the opposite – third worst in the league in defensive yield (118.5) while fifth best in points (115.7).

Phoenix Suns at New Orleans Pelicans

When: Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. ET

Where: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

Records: Suns (10-8 before Monday game at Dallas); New Orleans (7-11 before Monday game at Sacramento)

The Suns wrap up a three-game road trip with the first of two trips to New Orleans in three weeks – the other will be mid-February- to face the Pelicans. Devin Booker was listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury for Monday’s game, so his status is something to keep an eye on even if he plays against the Mavs. Meanwhile, Zion Williamson is averaging 23.9 points per game for the Pelicans in his sophomore season.

