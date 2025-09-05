article

Football is finally here and with a slew of compelling storylines to follow throughout the season, teams begin their quest for a Super Bowl championship beginning this weekend.

Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season starts off with some spectacular matchups.

Here is a look at the Sunday and Monday NFL schedule and how to stream NFL games on FOX.

Week 1 NFL game schedule & networks

Sunday, Sept. 7

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Arizona Cardinals at New Orleans Saints: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Jets: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

New York Giants at Washington Commanders: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos: 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks: 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers: 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams: 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills: 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 8

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears: 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes)

How to watch the NFL on FOX

NFL games on FOX can be streamed on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports App or FOX One .

You can use an over-the-air antenna to pick up your local station’s broadcast for free, or watch NFL games through any number of partner providers, such as cable companies, satellite TV packages, or subscription streaming platforms like NFL+, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV or fuboTV.

Before all the games kick off, you can catch FOX NFL Sunday starting at 12 p.m. ET on FOX stations. Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Rob Gronkowski and Jay Glazer will break down each week’s matchup and talk to key players and coaches.

