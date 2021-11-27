High 5 Sports: Quarterfinals recaps

article

Georgia High School Association football playoff brackets cut their fields down to four teams per classification after Friday night's quarterfinals.

Across the state, 32 teams are a win from playing for a state title.

HIGH 5 Sports brought you some of the quarterfinals rounds' top highlights and looks ahead at each of the classifications brackets:

Westlake vs. Carrollton

Northside-Warner Robins vs. Langston Hughes

Buford vs. Lee County

Class 6A bracket

Burke County vs. Carver-Atlanta

Class 3A semifinals

Callaway vs. South Atlanta

Rabun County vs. Thomasville

Class 2A semifinals

Mill Creek vs. Milton

Walton vs. Brookwood

Roswell vs. Grayson

Class 7A semifinals

Creekside vs. Whitewater

Blessed Trinity vs. Villa Rica

Class 5A semifinals

Marist vs. Benedictine

North Oconee vs. Bainbridge

Class 4A semifinals

Trinity Christian vs. Darlington

Fellowship Christian vs. Calvary Day

Class A-Private semifinals

Class A-Public semifinals

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP