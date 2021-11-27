High 5 Sports: Quarterfinals recaps

article
Milton scores during a win over Mill Creek in the GHSA Class AAAAAAA quarterfinals. (FOX 5 Atlanta)
Georgia High School Association football playoff brackets cut their fields down to four teams per classification after Friday night's quarterfinals.
Across the state, 32 teams are a win from playing for a state title.
HIGH 5 Sports brought you some of the quarterfinals rounds' top highlights and looks ahead at each of the classifications brackets:
Westlake vs. Carrollton
The Carrolton Trojans advanced to the Class 6A semifinals. Carrollton scored late to beat Westlake.
Northside-Warner Robins vs. Langston Hughes
Hughes dominated Northside, capitalizing on a fumble returned deep into the red zone. Hughes advances to the semifinals.
Buford vs. Lee County
Buford's defense shut out Lee County in a rematch of last year's state title game.
Class 6A bracket
Dacula will host Hughes in one semifinal matchup. Buford will host Carrollton on the other side of the bracket.
Burke County vs. Carver-Atlanta
Carver led 46-14 in the fourth quarter after a back-and-forth first half.
Class 3A semifinals
Cedar Grove will host Appling County in one semifinal matchup. The winner of Carver and Burke County will head to Pierce County.
Callaway vs. South Atlanta
South Atlanta led at halftime. A tremendous defensive effort by Callaway sparked a comeback and win to advance to the semifinals.
Rabun County vs. Thomasville
The top two teams in Class AA faced off in the quarterfinals. Thomasville led by multiple scores late in the third quarter.
Class 2A semifinals
Swainsboro will host Fitzgerald in one semifinal matchup. The winner of Rabun County and Thomasville will host Callaway on the other side of the bracket.
Mill Creek vs. Milton
Milton ran and passed for long touchdowns and rolled past Mill Creek.
Walton vs. Brookwood
Walton led early and went up by three scores late in the first half.
Roswell vs. Grayson
Roswell hosted the defending state champions. Roswell fell behind and fought back but couldn't get closer than seven points.
Class 7A semifinals
Collins Hill hosts Grayson in a rematch of last year's state championship. Milton will host Walton on the opposite side of the bracket
Creekside vs. Whitewater
Creekside was just short of a touchdown on a late fourth-down conversion, but scored later. Creekside survived and advanced.
Blessed Trinity vs. Villa Rica
Blessed Trinity cruised on offense. Blessed Trinity's running back scored five times.
Class 5A semifinals
Creekside hosts Warner Robins. The victorious team will play the winner of Blessed Trinity vs. Calhoun.
Marist vs. Benedictine
The states top Class AAAA teams clashed in Savannah. Benedictine won by a field goal.
North Oconee vs. Bainbridge
A kickoff return for Bainbridge wasn't enough to earn a win against North Oconee.
Class 4A semifinals
Cedartown will head to Carver-Columbus. North Oconee will play at Benedictine.
Trinity Christian vs. Darlington
Trinity Christian cruised to a win, scoring early on an 89-yard screen pass.
Fellowship Christian vs. Calvary Day
Fellowship Christian edged Calvary Day by three scores. Fellowship Christian's football team advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 2016.
Class A-Private semifinals
Eagles Landing Christian Academy hosts Trinity Christian. Fellowship Christian stays home to play Prince Avenue Christian.
Class A-Public semifinals
Irwin County is set to host Wilcox County. Metter will host Brooks County for a chance to play in the state championship.
