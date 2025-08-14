Hawks livestreaming ahead of schedule release from State Farm Arena

The Brief Hawks debut first-ever 24-hour schedule release livestream on Twitch. Content creator Davis Dodds hosts from inside State Farm Arena with surprise guests. Event runs 9 p.m. Wednesday to 9 p.m. Thursday, featuring behind-the-scenes content and activities.



The Atlanta Hawks are breaking new ground in the NBA with a first-of-its-kind 24-hour schedule release livestream from inside State Farm Arena.

What we know:

Teaming up with viral content creator and AMP member Davis Dodds, the Hawks will unveil their 2025-26 schedule presented by Ticketmaster through a nonstop broadcast on Twitch. The stream began at 9 p.m. Wednesday and runs until 9 p.m. Thursday, giving fans an all-access pass to behind-the-scenes content, surprise activities and celebrity guest appearances.

Dodds, known for his high-energy NBA 2K videos and massive online following, hosts the livestream from inside the arena. Throughout the event, he’ll connect with fans, welcome surprise stars, and create viral moments to mark the start of the new Hawks season.

What you can do:

Fans can watch the entire event live at Twitch.tv/davis. This marks the first time an NBA team has partnered with a creator for an all-day livestreaming celebration of a schedule release.

Fans can tune in to the event, which continues until 9 p.m., to catch all the action. Click here to watch.