Hawks end 2019 on a winning note

Brandon Goodwin scored 21 points, Kevin Huerter added 19 and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Orlando Magic 101-93 to end a 10-game skid. Atlanta played without injured guard Trae Young for the second straight game. The Hawks trailed by 18 during the first half but rallied back in the third quarter. Alex Len scored eight of his 18 points to fuel a 15-4 run, while Atlanta's defense only yielded six field goals in the quarter. Len's drive and dunk just before the horn gave the visitors a 74-72 lead