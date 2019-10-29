Hawks are off to a flying start!

I know it's very early in the season, but I am very excited about the way our Atlanta Hawks are developing. They have picked up where they left off last season and given their fans a lot to cheer about.

Dynamic second year guard, Trae Young has already won the new season's first player of the week award and living up to his nickname, "Ice Trae!" And John Collins, who should've been named to the all star game last season, is averaging a steady 14 points/10-rebounds a game. These two are the foundation this franchise is being built on and it looks solid from where I sit.

Last night they lost for the first time but it didn't dampen my enthusiasm for the makeup of this team. They played a big and experienced Philadelphia team that is expected to challenge for the Eastern Conference title and lost by 2 points in a finish that could've gone either way.Rookies De'Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish have great potential.They've got size and strength in Alex Len and Bruno Fernando.And when the season gets long, the wisdom of 42 year old Vince Carter will be of great value.

In my lifetime, I have seen too many rebuilding projects for this franchise to count. Fans have been asked to be patient over and over again. But this feels different. Hawks general manager, Travis Schlenk has an eye for talent and a coach in Lloyd Pierce who seems to have a magic touch with younger players.

If you ask me, they're ahead of schedule and may be challenging for a playoff spot at season's end.

So, here's to the Hawks - and their next 79 games!