Georgia to open season at Arkansas

The Georgia Bulldogs will open the 2020 season at Arkansas on September 26th. That means the Bulldogs will face off against former UGA offensive line coach Sam Pittman in Pittman's first game as Arkansas' head coach. Pittman went to Fayetteville in December after spending four seasons in Athens.

The Southeastern Conference will announce a revamped version of the 2020 schedule Monday evening, but did release each team's season-opening game Monday afternoon.

The Bulldogs will play each team in the SEC's eastern division and in addition to Arkansas, will play Alabama, Auburn and Mississippi State out of the SEC West.