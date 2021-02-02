Georgia Tech to host UNC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this season

Georgia Tech announced that the Yellow Jackets will play North Carolina at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sept. 25, as part of their annual "Mayhem at MBS" series.

Each year until 2026, one of Tech's home games each season will be played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium as part of the series. When last season’s home game against Notre Dame was moved from MBS to Bobby Dodd Stadium due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Georgia Tech athletics and AMB Sports + Entertainment added an extra year to the agreement, which originally was until 2024.

Dates and opponents are now set for the Jackets’ first four annual "Mayhem at MBS" games:

2021 – Sept. 25 vs. North Carolina

2022 – Sept. 5 vs. Clemson (Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game)

2023 – Sept. 2 vs. Louisville (Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game)

2024 – Oct. 19 vs. Notre Dame

2025 – TBD

2026 – TBD

The official first game of the "Mayhem at MBS" series is an ACC rivalry dating back to 1915, with the Jackets and Tar Heels playing 55 all-time matchups. Tech owns a 30-22-3 all-time advantage in the series. These two teams met annually for 40-straight years from 1980-2019, before not meeting last season due to the ACC’s pandemic-modified schedule.

ATLANTA - JULY 27: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons football team and Atlanta United FC soccer team in Atlanta, Georgia on July 27, 2019. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Game tickets will be included in Georgia Tech football’s 2021 season ticket packages, officials said. Priority parking will also be available for Tech season ticket members.

