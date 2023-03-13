Expand / Collapse search
Georgia Tech names Stroudamire as head men's basketball coach

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
FOX 5 Atlanta
BOSTON, MA - DECEMBER 29: Assistant coach Damon Stoudamire of the Boston Celtics looks on as he fills in for interim head coach Joe Mazzulla during the second half against the Los Angeles Clippers at TD Garden on December 29, 2022 in Boston, Massachu

ATLANTA - Damon Stoudamire has been named as the new head coach basketball coach for Georgia Tech, the university announced Monday.

"We are thrilled that Damon Stoudamire will be the head coach of our storied men’s basketball program," Georgia Tech director of athletics J Batt said. "Coach Stoudamire’s success and credibility as a player and coach at both the collegiate and professional levels make him a great fit to lead our program. He will serve as an outstanding mentor on and off the court and will attract talented student-athletes to The Flats. We could not be happier to welcome Coach Stoudamire to the Georgia Tech family."

Stoudamire comes to Georgia Tech after most recently serving as an assistant coach of the Boston Celtics.

"We are excited to welcome Coach Stoudamire to Georgia Tech," Georgia Tech President Ángel Cabrera said. "His impressive track record as a coach in college and the NBA, and his own experience as a student-athlete and professional player, will be invaluable assets for the Institute’s men’s basketball program and our student-athletes. His passion for player development and continuous improvement aligns with our culture of excellence and our commitment to student well-being and success."

Prior to his time with the Celtics, Stoudmire spent a five-season stint as the head coach at Pacific. He had a successful NBA career with the Toronto Raptors following an impressive college career at Arizona.

"I am humbled and honored to be the head coach at Georgia Tech," Stoudamire said. "It is an incredible honor to be entrusted with leading such a tradition-rich program. I am excited to get to work with the goal of consistently having our team compete at the championship level that we all know we can and should compete at. I’m proud to represent Georgia Tech and can’t wait to walk out of the tunnel and onto the floor at the Thrillerdome in front of our fans. Go Jackets!"