Georgia Tech advances to ACC Tournament Championship after semifinal cancellation vs. Virgina

Georgia Tech is heading to the ACC Tournament championship game for the first time since 2010.

The conference announced Friday morning that Friday evening's semifinal game between the Yellow Jackets and Virginia was cancelled due to a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Virginia men’s basketball program.

Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner and his team will take on the winner of tonight’s Florida State vs. North Carolina game that will now tip at 8:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech, which has gone 16-8 this season and beat Miami, 70-66, Thursday night to advance to the semifinal contest, heads to the final for the eighth time in their conference history.