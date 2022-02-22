Georgia State Panthers kick off spring practice

It may still be February, but it is spring at Georgia State where the Panthers kicked off spring football practice on Tuesday. GSU returns a ton of talent from last season's team which won the Camellia Bowl and set a school record with eight wins.

The team's experience includes nine 'super-seniors' who were given an additional year of eligibility because of COVID.

"We have guys that are taking ownership of our football team. There's more and more of those guys that are coming around and doing more than what's expected That's something great to see. To see this team develop into a new team. Player led teams win, and we have a team that is being player-led right now," said head coach Shawn Elliott.

Georgia State has been a program that in its early years had to find its legs, but now heading into Elliott's 6th season it seems to be in the best shape it has ever been. But there is still that carrot dangling in front of them. Winning their first Sun Belt Conference championship.

"What we've built inside the walls that nobody sees, that's what really makes you feel good. We all want to be better. Until the very end, you want to win every game. It's really hard for a football coach to say 'yes' this is where we want to be," said Elliott.

Georgia State will hold 14 practices before finishing the spring with their spring game. The game is set for April 1st at Center Parc Stadium.