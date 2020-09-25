Georgia State football postpones game due to COVID-19 tests, contact tracing

Georgia State University football is postponing their game Saturday at Charlotte because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the Panthers' program. The school announced the postponement Friday afternoon, and confirmed to FOX 5 that the issues relating to COVID-19 were on their side, not Charlotte's.

According to a release from GSU, there is no determination yet on when the game might be rescheduled.

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 19: Georgia State players run out onto the field during the game between the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns and the Georgia State Panthers on September 19, 2020, at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Expand

Charlotte's game scheduled for last Saturday against North Carolina was canceled because COVID-19 positive tests and contact tracing depleted the 49ers offensive line group.

Georgia State is next scheduled to host East Carolina next Saturday at noon.