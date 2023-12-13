Georgia's 2024 football season to feature inaugural battles with Texas, Oklahoma as SEC expands

article

The anticipation for the 2024 Georgia Bulldogs football season reached a fever pitch as the Southeastern Conference (SEC) unveiled its schedule on Wednesday night.

A standout fixture in the Bulldogs' schedule is the long-awaited return to Austin from 1958, where Georgia will clash with Texas on October 19, 2024. This historic matchup marks the inaugural season for both Texas and Oklahoma in the SEC, following the league's expansion to 16 teams.

Kicking off the SEC campaign, Georgia faces Kentucky in Lexington on September 14, followed by a prime-time showdown in Tuscaloosa against Alabama on September 28, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The Bulldogs will return to the familiar confines of Sanford Stadium for their first home conference game against Auburn on October 5, 2024. The regular season's SEC finale will see Georgia making a trip to Oxford, Mississippi, to face Ole Miss on November 9, 2024, marking their first visit since 2016.

The Bulldogs' schedule adheres to the customary eight league contests, with a pair of strategically placed open dates. Notably, the SEC Championship Game format will undergo a transformation in 2024, as divisional standings are eliminated, and the two top teams in the conference standings at the end of the regular season will battle for supremacy.

Georgia's non-conference journey begins on August 31, 2024, in Atlanta, where they will face Clemson at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium during the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. Following matchups against Tennessee Tech in Athens on September 7, 2024, the Bulldogs will wrap up the regular season with non-conference clashes against Massachusetts on November 23, 2024, and the in-state rivalry showdown against Georgia Tech on November 30, 2024, both at Sanford Stadium.

Here’s a look at the schedule:

Aug. 31 vs. Clemson (Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game - Atlanta)

Sept. 7 TENNESSEE TECH

Sept. 14 at Kentucky

Sept. 21 OPEN

Sept. 28 at Alabama (ABC – 7:30pmET)

Oct. 5 AUBURN

Oct. 12 MISSISSIPPI STATE

Oct. 19 at Texas

Oct. 26 OPEN

Nov. 2 vs. Florida (Jacksonville)

Nov. 9 at Ole Miss

Nov. 16 TENNESSEE

Nov. 23 UMASS

Nov. 30 GEORGIA TECH

As the 2023 postseason unfolds, the No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs (12-1) are set to take on No. 5 Florida State (13-0) in the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30. ESPN will broadcast the highly anticipated matchup at 4 p.m., capping off a thrilling season for the Bulldogs.