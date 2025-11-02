No. 5 Georgia rallies past Florida 24-20 in Jacksonville thriller

article

The Brief Georgia rallied late to beat Florida 24-20, marking its fifth straight win in the rivalry. Gunner Stockton threw two touchdowns, and Chauncey Bowens sealed the win with a 36-yard scoring run. Florida lost its first game under interim coach Billy Gonzales after firing Billy Napier earlier in the week.



No. 5 Georgia rallied late to beat Florida 24-20 on Saturday, surviving a fourth-quarter scare in a rivalry that spans decades and was held on neutral turf in Jacksonville.

What we know:

Gunner Stockton threw two touchdown passes, and Chauncey Bowens sealed the win with a 36-yard scoring run as the Bulldogs notched their fifth straight victory over the Gators and eighth in the last nine meetings.

"It’s better than the alternative, isn’t it?" Georgia coach Kirby Smart said after his team’s fourth comeback win in six SEC games.

By the numbers:

Florida led 20-17 in the fourth quarter after Trey Smack’s school-record 54-yard field goal, his ninth career kick from 50 yards or longer. But Georgia stopped the Gators on a fourth-and-1 at the 18-yard line with just under eight minutes left, swinging momentum back its way.

Stockton finished 20 of 29 for 223 yards, while Zachariah Branch hauled in 10 catches for 112 yards. Bowens and Nate Frazier combined for 115 rushing yards as Georgia improved to 7-1 overall and 5-1 in SEC play.

Florida (3-5, 2-3) came up short in its first game since firing coach Billy Napier. Interim coach Billy Gonzales simplified the playbook and made several aggressive calls, including the key fourth-down attempt that failed.

"They’re hurting. Our staff’s hurting. I’m hurting," Gonzales said. "We came here to win. We fell short."

Dig deeper:

Georgia’s defense also took several hits. Defensive lineman Jordan Hall exited early with a right knee injury, defensive back KJ Bolden was ejected for targeting, and Demello Jones left in the second half with an elbow injury.

For Florida, receiver Eugene Wilson III had a breakout game, catching nine passes for 121 yards and a touchdown. Freshman receiver Dallas Wilson, who recently returned from a foot injury, left at halftime in a walking boot.

What's next:

The Bulldogs visit Mississippi State next weekend, while Florida heads to Kentucky.