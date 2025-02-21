Georgia athletes prepare for NFL draft at EXOS training facility

The Brief Former Georgia high school football players are training at EXOS in Canton, preparing for the upcoming NFL Draft. The athletes, part of the facility’s first training class, are building a strong bond while pushing each other to improve. With the NFL Combine and pro days approaching, coaches emphasize that success depends on execution and preparation.



As the NFL Draft approaches this spring, dozens of aspiring professional football players are training to make a lasting impression on scouts and coaches. Among them is a group of former Georgia high school football stars who have returned to the state to prepare at EXOS, a premier sports performance facility in Canton.

These athletes, many of whom played together in high school, are part of the first training class at the facility, setting the standard for future draft hopefuls. EXOS trainers emphasize that their performance will serve as a benchmark for future prospects.

"We told these guys, ‘You are part of history,’" an EXOS coach said. "Next year’s class will be compared to this one. They did something really special by coming out here to train with us."

Former Grayson High School running back Phil Mafah is among the athletes training at EXOS. He knew some of the Georgia natives before returning to train but says the experience has created a strong brotherhood among the group.

"I feel like we have a special bond, especially since we played high school football together," Mafah said. "That’s something we can relate to and talk about."

The training program has brought together 24 athletes, all with the same goal—landing a spot on an NFL roster. Though they are competitors, they see their time at EXOS as an opportunity to push each other to be better.

"Everybody here has a good connection, a good brotherhood," Mafah said. "We’re going to help each other out. It’s healthy competition, and we can still have fun and bond while working hard."

The group began training in early January, and with the NFL Combine and pro days quickly approaching, the athletes are focused on fine-tuning their skills. Their trainers stress that success comes down to execution.

"We try to make sure they’re prepared, but when it’s their moment, they just have to go out there and execute," said an EXOS coach.

For these athletes, every day brings them one step closer to their dreams. With the draft just weeks away, they remain focused on the work ahead, knowing their futures will be determined in the coming months.