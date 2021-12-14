Former Georgia tight end recalls historic win over Michigan in 1965

article

The Georgia Bulldogs will face off with Michigan in the College Football Playoffs on New Year's Eve, marking just the third time ever the two storied programs will play against one another. The person who scored the only Bulldogs touchdown against Michigan in program history has fond memories of the game, including the ride home.

"We flew in over Athens," said Pat Hodgson, a tight end for the University of Georgia who played in the team's 1965 win over Michigan. "You could just see this long stream of lights."

Hodgson reads the explanation for those headlights the team saw from a copy of the student newspaper, The Red & Black, which came out after the game.

"10,000 students and townspeople greet victorious heroes at airport," read Hodgson from a headline.

As Georgia gets ready for their semifinal showdown with Michigan, Hodgson looked back on his career with the Dawgs; helped by a rather remarkable scrapbook. Hodgson's aunt, who recently passed away, maintained a scrapbook of his college football career, with newspaper clippings, game programs and more.

Hodgson's touchdown helped propel Georgia to a meaningful win over the Big Ten powerhouse. The crowds assembled at the airport to greet the team plane -- which had to stop in Nashville for fuel -- got something of a surprise as what they thought was the team plane pulled up.

"We flew Southern Airways," said Hodgson. "A Southern Airways plane came in and it taxied up, and they start chanting, 'damn good team! Damn good team!' The door opened up, and two little ladies got off, and they [started chanting], 'wrong damn plane! Wrong damn plane!'"

The 1965 win over Michigan was not, however, Georgia's biggest of the year. The Bulldogs took on a Bear Bryant-coached Alabama team in the season opener. Trailing by seven points late, Hodgson was part of one of the biggest plays in program history. The team ran what they called a flea flicker -- which Hodgson admits, would be called a 'hook and ladder' play by most football fans -- with Hodgson throwing the lateral that led to a touchdown. Alabama fans insist Hodgson, who was falling forward as he threw the lateral, had his knees on the ground, but the touchdown counted.

It's what happened next, however, that sticks with Hodgson most. While a tie against mighty Alabama would've felt like a huge victory for Georgia, the team went for two and the win. That decision was made by Georgia's young coach: Vince Dooley.

"I get emotional sometimes when I talk about it," said Hodgson. "Those are big ones. Just the faith he had in us. That's good coaching."

Hodgson went on to play in the NFL, before getting into coaching. Along the way, he coached on Dooley's staff, then went on to coach in the NFL. He spent time on the staff of Hall of Famer Bill Parcells, where he worked with a young Bill Belichick. That coaching tree would eventually include Nick Saban, and of course one of his future proteges, Kirby Smart.

"I see very similar things [in those coaches]," said Hodgson of Smart and the NFL legends he coached with. "How they coach, how they handle players, how they handle press, how they handle discipline. It's tough love, but it's great coaching."

These days, Hodgson lives at The Georgia Club near Athens. He's looking forward to hopefully seeing his team win a national championship, with a game -- and possibly two -- against teams he has his own history with, Michigan and Alabama.

"It'll just be a great game," said Hodgson. "I know those kids are excited about playing. It will be fun to sit back and watch."