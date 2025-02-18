WATCH LIVE | First full squad workout for Atlanta Braves happening today

The Atlanta Braves will have their first full-squad workout of spring training on Tuesday under the warm Florida sun at CoolToday Park.

Before taking the field, the entire team gathered for their first official team meeting of the year. Manager Brian Snitker addressed the players, setting expectations for the upcoming season and reminding them that while only nine players and one pitcher will start on Opening Day, the team will rely on many more contributors throughout the season.

Spring Training in Full Swing

Fans in North Port will have the chance to watch their favorite Braves stars in action, including second baseman Ozzie Albies, who was seen fielding, batting, and joking with teammates. Albies spoke about his high expectations for both himself and the team.

"We saw it in '23—we can be really special. We just have to go out there, play hard like we always do, and I think it's going to be a good year," Albies said. "A healthy team can do a lot of good things, so it's going to be special once everybody stays healthy and plays hard baseball."

Braves Fans Get in on the Action

In addition to on-field workouts, players will take time to sign autographs and interact with fans. Many in attendance are hoping to score signatures from stars like Ronald Acuña Jr., Hurston Waldrep, and Michael Harris II.

For those unable to attend in person, FOX 5 will provide live coverage of the Braves’ spring training workout from 11 a.m. to noon via FOX Local on smart TVs and streaming devices.

With high expectations for the season ahead, the Braves are getting to work in North Port—and so far, it's shaping up to be a promising start to spring training.