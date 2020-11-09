Falcons waive former first round pick Takk McKinley

article

The Falcons are moving on from defensive lineman Takk McKinley. The former first round pick expressed frustration last week with not being traded in either of the last two seasons.

At the time, Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris called the incident an example of McKinley's immaturity.

"The wrong way to go about it is definitely the way Takk has handled it, and to pout," said Morris last week.

In four seasons with the Falcons, McKinley had 17.5 sacks, 23 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery. McKinley has played in just 4 games this season as he dealt with several injuries.

The Falcons are currently on their bye week. They return to action on Sunday, November 22nd at New Orleans.