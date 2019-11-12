Falcons to play in NFL International Series in 2020

The Atlanta Falcons will be participating in the NFL International Series for the 2020 season, the team announced Tuesday.

This will be the second time the Falcons will play a regular-season games outside the U.S. border. On Oct. 26, 2014, Atlanta lost to the Detroit Lions 22-21 in London’s Wembley Stadium.

The game will count as a home game for the Falcons and they will play a non-division opponent, but it is unclear who that will be.

MORE ON THE ATLANTA FALCONS

The exact location of the game has not been announced yet.