Falcons to play in NFL International Series in 2020
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Falcons will be participating in the NFL International Series for the 2020 season, the team announced Tuesday.
This will be the second time the Falcons will play a regular-season games outside the U.S. border. On Oct. 26, 2014, Atlanta lost to the Detroit Lions 22-21 in London’s Wembley Stadium.
The game will count as a home game for the Falcons and they will play a non-division opponent, but it is unclear who that will be.
The exact location of the game has not been announced yet.