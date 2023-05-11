Falcons release 2023-24 season schedule

The Falcons' 2023-24 season schedule includes a trip across the pond, NFC North and AFC South matchups, a Christmas Eve contest, and games against six of the top 10 draft picks in the NFL Draft.

At least nine of the Falcons' 17 regular-season contests will air on FOX 5 Atlanta.

No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young will kick off his NFL career against the Falcons on Sept. 10 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Carolina Panthers look to be much-improved from last season, and in addition to Young, they will feature a new head coach in Frank Reich.

In Week 2, the Falcons will also see the beginning of another young quarterback era in Jordan Love, taking over the Green Bay Packers offense after Aaron Rodgers' departure. That game will also be at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, on Sept. 17.

It won't be long until London comes calling in Week 4, as the Falcons make the trip across the pond to play Jacksonville at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 1. The last time Atlanta played in London, in 2021, was a 27-20 win over the Jets featuring Kyle Pitts' first career touchdown – and of course, his tea-sipping celebration.

But the bye week doesn't come until Nov. 19 for the Falcons, and they will be right back at it stateside on Oct. 8 against QB C.J. Stroud, Dutchtown High School product Will Anderson Jr., and the rest of the Texans.

Two of the Falcons' four games when they return from London will be on the road, so October shapes up to be quite a grind.

Also notable in Atlanta's schedule is the lack of Thursday Night Football contests and, as of now, no primetime games, though Week 15 at Carolina and Week 18's regular-season finale in New Orleans are flex options.

Speaking of the Saints, Atlanta will not see them until after its bye week in late November. Four of Atlanta's final seven games after the bye will be against NFC South foes for what figures to be a pivotal stretch in deciding the division and postseason potential.

After that, the Falcons will celebrate Christmas Eve against the Colts and No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson, and then ring in 2024 in Chicago with a New Year's Eve 1 p.m. game against Harrison's own Justin Fields and the Bears. That second-to-last game of the regular season will also pose a challenge as an outdoor game, sure to be frigid, at Soldier Field in late December.

After finishing 7-10 the last two seasons, the Falcons are poised to make a splash this year after some big offseason acquisitions and improvements across the team.

The Falcons and Saints have the two easiest schedules in the league this season, with New Orleans' opponent win percentage sitting at .427 and the Falcons' opponent win percentage clocking in at .417.

Here is the full Atlanta Falcons' 2023-24 schedule:

PRESEASON (all TBD times/dates)

Preseason Week 1: at Miami

Preaseason Week 2: vs. Cincinnati

Preseason Week 3: vs. Pittsburgh

REGULAR SEASON

Week 1: 9/10 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m. on FOX 5

Week 2: 9/17 vs. Packers, 1 p.m. on FOX 5

Week 3: 9/24 vs. Detroit, 1 p.m. on FOX 5

Week 4: 10/1 at Jacksonville (London), 9:30 a.m.

Week 5: 10/8 vs. Houston, 1 p.m. on FOX 5

Week 6: 10/15 vs. Washington, 1 p.m. on CBS

Week 7: 10/22 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. on FOX 5

Week 8: 10/29 at Tennessee, 1 p.m. on CBS

Week 9: 11/5 vs. Minnesota, 1 p.m. on FOX 5

Week 10: 11/12 at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. on CBS

Week 11: 11/19 bye week

Week 12: 11/26 vs. New Orleans, 1 p.m. on FOX 5

Week 13: 12/3 at New York Jets, 1 p.m. on FOX 5

Week 14: 12/10 vs. Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. on CBS

Week 15: TBD time and date at Panthers

Week 16: 12/24 vs. Indianapolis, 1 p.m. on FOX 5

Week 17: 12/31 at Bears, 1 p.m. on CBS

Week 18: TBD time and date at New Orleans

But it's not as easy as just showing up for the Falcons. FOX 5 got an exclusive look at the logistics behind fitting all the moving parts together on schedule release day with Falcons Senior Director of Operations Brandon Ruth. Stay tuned for that story on FOX 5 News at 10.