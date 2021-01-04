Falcons head coach search continues with Monday interviews

The Atlanta Falcons continued virtual interviews for their vacant head coach job Monday, beginning with Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, the team confirmed.

Bieniemy has been the coordinator of one of the league's most successful offenses since being promoted from the running back coach position in 2018. The reigning Super Bowl champions currently rank first in total yards per game (425.7), first in passing yards per game (309.1), and No. 2 in points scored per game (30.1).

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport also reported the Falcons would virtually interview 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh on Monday.

Various reports also linked Tampa Bay defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, Tennessee offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley to Atlanta's open head coach job.

Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris also interviewed for the job on Friday. Morris took over as the Falcons interim head coach on Oct. 12 and closed out the season with a 4-7 record in relief of Dan Quinn.

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 27: A Falcons helmet on the sidelines during the week 2 NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Chicago Bears on September 27, 2020 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David John Griffin/Icon Sportswir Expand

In-person interviews could begin Monday for head coach and general manager positions with candidates who are not current NFL club employees or whose club is not participating in the postseason. Virtual interviews, however, could begin with coaches whose clubs have a bye in the first week of the playoffs, and may continue through the conclusion of wild card games on Jan. 10.

Virtual interviews for high-level club employees and secondary football executive positions may begin as well. Once a candidate’s employer club is eliminated from the playoffs, in-person interviews may begin.