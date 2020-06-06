Enfinger takes advantage of late caution to win Trucks race

Grant Enfinger passed local favorite Austin Hill on the final lap to win the NASCAR Truck Series race in overtime at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Hill appeared to be cruising to his first win of the year.

He built a 4 1/2-second lead after several miscues ruined Kyle Busch's chances of winning his sixth Trucks race in Atlanta.

Suddenly, everything changed. Chase Elliott spun with three laps to go. That set up a green-white-checkered finish. Enfinger's truck was better in the short runs, and he was able to capture his second win of the season.