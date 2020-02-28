Elliott accepts Harvick's bounty challenge on Busch

article

Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson just became bounty hunters.

Both NASCAR Cup Series drivers accepted the $100,000 "bounty challenge" raised by Kevin Harvick for any driver to beat Kyle Busch in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series.

Dawsonville, Ga., native Elliott will drive the No. 24 Chevy at his hometown Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 14.

AMS and Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith also pledged to give $5 to a driver charity from each eligible ticket purchase for the Georgia 200.

The speedway also said fans who purchase a ticket to the March 14 NASCAR doubleheader – which includes the Georgia 200 bounty challenge race (1:30 p.m. on Fox Sports 1) and a NASCAR Xfinity Series race (4:00 p.m. on Fox Sports 1) – can now choose the driver and driver foundations that will benefit.

"The anticipation for this race and the buzz around this bounty is growing every day," Smith said in a release. "Where the drivers saw a chance to inject more fun and excitement into this race, we see a chance to step it up even more and help some people in need through some very worthy driver charities."