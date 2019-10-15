Duluth team wins PGA Junior League Championship

Team Georgia won the 8th annual PGA Jr. League Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona on Monday- it was the team's second championship in three years.

Team admires trophy

The team, representing Duluth, rallied after suffering a divisional loss, then stepped up to beat a team from California before stunning Team Texas 7-5 on a 25-foot eagle putt from 11-year-old Brody McQueen. McQueen was paired with Duluth 12-year-old Sahish Reddy, who won the Drive, Chip and Putt title at Augusta National in April. The preteen hero spoke to PGA of America writers moments after dropping the clutch putt on the par-4, 8th hole.

"After the drive, I was so pumped," said McQueen. "Sahish's putt didn't go in. I needed a little bit of extra line, and it was the perfect speed. That was one of the best putts I've made in my life. The atmosphere was so crazy."

Team photo after dramatic match win

The comeback, dubbed "The Rally in the Valley", proves that a team from Atlanta CAN win a championship after all! After a week full of metro area sports

disappointment, the kids from Duluth might just deserve a ticker-tape parade. Team California beat Team Minnesota to take home third place honors.