Duke scores to lift Inter Miami over Atlanta United 2-1

Atlanta United
Associated Press
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Bryce Duke’s goal led Inter Miami to a 2-1 win Sunday over Atlanta United.

Duke scored the game-winner in the 64th minute, assisted by Leonardo Campana, putting Miami (3-4-1) on top 2-1.

Miami also got one goal from Campana.

Ronaldo Cisneros scored for United (3-3-2).

United outshot Miami 20-7, with seven shots on goal to two for Miami.

Nick Marsman made six saves for Miami.

Both teams next play Saturday. Miami visits the New England Revolution and United visits CF Montreal.