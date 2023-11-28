Expand / Collapse search

Detroit Red Wings reportedly signing Patrick Kane

By FOX 2 Staff
Published 
NHL
FOX 2 Detroit
GettyImages-1481069711.jpg article

COLUMBUS, OHIO - APRIL 08: Patrick Kane #88 of the New York Rangers controls the puck during the first period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on April 08, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Red Wings are expected to sign free agent Patrick Kane, according to reports.

The 35-year-old is returning from hip surgery that sidelined him for a significant amount of time. Kane ranks third on the all-time scoring list for American-born players.

Details of the contract have not yet been made public, but, if he can come back healthy, it helps the Red Wings’ offense as they continue their push for the team’s first playoff berth since 2016.

Watch FOX 2 News Live