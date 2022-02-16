Defending champion Kyle Larson earns Busch Light Pole for 2022 Daytona 500

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson has started 2022 off the way he ended 2021 – out front. The 29-year-old Hendrick Motorsports driver won the pole position for Sunday’s Daytona 500 season-opener with a lap of 181.159 mph in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Wednesday night at Daytona International Speedway.

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 16: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, and crew celebrate after winning the pole position for the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 202 Expand

