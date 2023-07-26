Damar Hamlin receives warm welcome from Bills fans at training camp

article

As the Buffalo Bills open training camp, the Bills Mafia enjoyed a welcome sight when Damar Hamlin walked through the tunnel and hit the practice field in another major step in his recovery.

Fans embraced him with huge cheers in a touching scene posted on Twitter Wednesday by the Buffalo Bills.

Bills coach Sean McDermott shared the news that the 25-year-old would be a "full go" at training camp.

Hamlin, who has been cleared to practice and participated in organized team activities in June, continues his bid to resume playing after going into cardiac arrest and needing to be revived on the field during a Monday Night Football game at Cincinnati on Jan. 2.

Earlier this month, Hamlin attended the ESPY Awards and presented the Pat Tillman Award for service to the Buffalo Bills training staff, who was honored for saving the life of the safety after he went into cardiac arrest during that game.

The former University of Pittsburgh star went from a sixth-round draft pick in 2021 to a starter playing 13 games for the Bills last season.

