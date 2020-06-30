Coaches, staff at University of Michigan taking pay cuts amid pandemic

Coaches and staff at the University of Michigan will take pay cuts to help reduce the financial blow from COVID-19.

Head football coach Jim Harbaugh and men's basketball coach Juwan Howard are among those accepting a 10 percent salary reduction.

Full-time staff members earning between $50, 000 and $150,000 a year will also see a reduction in pay.

The athletic department is facing a $26 million deficit due to the pandemic.

Monday night, the school's board of regents approved tuition increases for all three of its campuses.