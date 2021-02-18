Bulldogs' G-Day game set for April 17

Georgia Bulldogs fans: Mark your calendars for April 17 -- officially the date for the annual G-Day intrasquad game at Sanford Stadium.

Many of the UGA Athletic Association's COVID-19-related gameday policies from the 2020 season will still be in place for the G-Day game, such as prohibiting tailgating and required face coverings. Attendance will be limited to 20 to 25 percent of Sanford Stadium's capacity, which is around 20,524.

Kickoff between the Red and Black teams is to be determined, UGA said Thursday.

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 01: A Georgia Bulldogs helmet sits in the bench area during the first half of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 1, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Ttickets will be $10 and will be all digital. Proceeds from ticket sales will go to local charities to be announced at a later date. All seating will be reserved and in groups intended to maximize social distancing, officials said.

UGA said in a release that ticket sales will be offered to all 2020 and/or 2021 Hartman Fund donors, and ticket requests can be submitted March 1-3.

Ticket priority access will be given in the following order:

2020 Hartman Fund donors who were only allocated tickets to the cancelled Vanderbilt game this past season. Magill Society members will also be included in this initial group.

2020 Hartman Fund donors who converted any amount of their remaining balance towards COVID-19 UGA Athletics Fund.

All remaining 2020 and/or 2021 Hartman Fund donors.

UGA said the Georgia Bulldog Club (TGBC) Priority Points will be used to allocate tickets in each of these groups in the event that all available tickets are sold. Reserved ticket locations will be based on cumulative TGBC Priority Points among those who request tickets.

UGA faculty, staff and students will receive communication from the Athletic Association Ticket Office with the opportunity to request G-day tickets.

All remaining tickets, if available, will be on sale to the general public on March 15.